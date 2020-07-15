Southern Songs and Stories - BJ Barham and American Aquarium: It All Starts With Just One Word

From WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick: This is the first of a two episode series on BJ Barham, front man of NC band American Aquarium, with in depth conversations with BJ as well as guests Ronda Chollock, a music promoter from Charlottesville, Virginia, and music artist Tyler Boone, who grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but now calls Hollywood, CA home. We get into topics like how Barham articulates the dark history of the South so that people will start having conversations about racial and class divides, however uncomfortable those conversations might be. We touch on how bittersweet it must be to have a hit record with no way to play it in person to fans, about how metal and Southern rock have more in common than you might have thought, and working with yet another Grammy-winning producer, Shooter Jennings. As always, we also feature plenty of music, sampling tunes from American Aquarium’s new album, Lamentations, as well as a live performance of the band covering Bruce Springsteen at the Grey Eagle in Asheville, NC in 2016. Here's Part One of the podcast:

