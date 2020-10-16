Sander Morrison Hosts Pre-World Series Radio Show

On this segment of More To The Story, we share news about The Alternative Baseball Organization, providing an opportunity to be in a competitive league for those who have Autism or other special needs. The group is eyeing a spot in Western North Carolina. Staff Writer with the Smoky Mountains News- Cory Vaillancourt provides the details from a recent story he wrote. The ABO has received national attention for its efforts. This interview originally aired June 26, 2019.