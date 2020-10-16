Sander Morrison Hosts Pre-World Series Radio Show

Join us at 9:00pm to midnight on Monday, October 19th as WNCW celebrates our National Pastime - Baseball! The 2020 World Series begins on Tuesday, and evening host Sander Morrison will get you ready for the big game Monday night with a baseball-themed show featuring tunes by Doc and Merle Watson, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Todd Snider, Count Basie, Steve Goodman, Sam and Dave, Chuck Brodsky, Dan Bern, Danny Kaye, Peter Cooper, The Baseball Project, Widespread Panic, Chuck Prophet, Dr. John, Nat "King" Cole, Ry Cooder, and many more!