Oh My! Crazy Things People Say In A Bar

Grey Eagle, Asheville bartender and photographer Sandlin Gaither had the idea to write a book after years and experiences of serving, listening, and talking with his patrons. His book is called "Crazy Things People Say In A Bar" and is built on the strange, curious and colorful quotes of those who have had a bit of alcohol. What else could a reader ask for?

The interview first aired on WNCW, January 24, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host.