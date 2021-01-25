More to the Story: A Western NC Pardon and Insurrection to Inauguration

Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor - Cory Vaillincourt joined WNCW on this edition of More To The Story. As Trump was handing out pardons, Cory V took us back in time to share the story of a pardon granted to a moonshiner in the Western North Carolina mountains by President Ronald Reagan. Other topics included the riots in the nations capitol and Cory's plans to be in D.C. prior to the inauguration festivties of new U.S. President Joe Biden. This segment originally aired January 13, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host