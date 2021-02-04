More to the Story: Scores for South Carolina Students Have Dropped

Greenville News Education and Family Issues Reporter - Ariel Gilreath was guest on this WNCW More to the Story to recap her article, "South Carolina Students Saw Biggest Drops In Elementary Math Scores Because Of Covid-19." The results went back to the fall of 2020 and while scores dropped in several courses, it was math that took the hardest hit for primarily elementary aged students. Ariel also spoke about this for the Greenville Co. School System. This conversation originally aired January 27, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host