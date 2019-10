Greenville News Investigative Reporter- Daniel Gross spoke with WNCW's 'More To The Story' to go over the papers six-month investigation report on analyzing statewide South Carolina police data and how often an officers weapon was used. Gross specifically shares the results on the Greenville County's Sheriff's Office. The interview first aired on Sept. 25, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of More to the Story, Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host