Thanks to WFAE's (Public Radio Charlotte) Steve Harrison, Politics and Government Reporter, such topics were discussed as a new member to Charlotte City Council and how Census delays might hold up the City of Charlotte and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools' in the next scheduled election . This More to the Story originally aired on Feb. 3, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host