More to the Story: The Pandemic in McDowell County, NC and a New Business Opens In Old Fort

McDowell News Reporter Mike Conley returns to "More To The Story" to address some of the recent stories he's covered for the paper, including the closing of the courthouse and the cancellation of a popular festival due to COVID-19. He talks about some good news as well, sharing info about an exciting business expansion in Old Fort, NC. The interview first aired on July 15, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of 'More to the Story' - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host