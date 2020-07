McDowell News Reporter- Mike Conley returns to More To The Story to address some of his recent stories for the paper. This includes the closing of a courthouse and the cancellation of a popular festival due to Covid-19 and good news about an exciting new business opening in Old Fort. The interview first aired on July 15, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of 'More to the Story' - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host