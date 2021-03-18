More to the Story: Is Mission Health in Good Standing in Transylvania County

By Paul Foster 35 minutes ago

      HCA Healthcare took over Mission Health, headquartered in Asheville, in 2019 with some seven hospital locations including one in Brevard.  Staff Writer- Alex Perri of the Transylvania Times was guest on 'More to the Story' to talk about a number of unfavorable issues that have occurred over this time for the hospital in Transylvania County, its doctors and patients.  It was a non-profit sale to a for profit entity.  This conversation first aired March 10, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

 

Tags: 
more to the story