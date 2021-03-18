More to the Story: Is Mission Health in Good Standing in Transylvania County

HCA Healthcare took over Mission Health, headquartered in Asheville, in 2019 with some seven hospital locations including one in Brevard. Staff Writer- Alex Perri of the Transylvania Times was guest on 'More to the Story' to talk about a number of unfavorable issues that have occurred over this time for the hospital in Transylvania County, its doctors and patients. It was a non-profit sale to a for profit entity. This conversation first aired March 10, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story - Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host