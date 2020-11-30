More to the Story- Mecklenburg Co. Redistricting and Gov. Cooper's Latest Covid Mandate

Steve Harrison, Political Reporter, of WFAE Public Radio in Charlotte returned to 'More to the Story' to discuss the latest mandate (covid-19 pandemic) by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and how it effects decisions by leaders in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Harrison also went over a subplot for voting redistricting in the county for 2021. This conversation first aired Nov. 25, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host