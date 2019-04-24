More to the Story- Language Access Plan, Charlotte

Members of Charlotte City Council are taking a look at a language access plan, a project brought forward by the city's Immigrant Committee. Charlotte's WFAE public radio and Reporter Nick DelaCanal shared all the details during the segment of More to the Story from April 17, 2019. Nick goes over such thing as "Why is now the time for a language access plan" and "What does this proposal include and how would it be funded?"

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host