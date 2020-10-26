More to the Story- How Might Election Results Turn Out in N.C.

Pre-law Pathway Advisor and Assistant Professor of Political Science in the Gardner-Webb University Department of Social Sciences, Elizabeth Amato, was interviewed by WNCW for this More to the Story on Oct. 21, 2020. Amato talked about the huge turnout of early voters in the state and gave her opinion on who would possibly win North Carolina in the races for President, Governor, and the very close Senate fight between Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host