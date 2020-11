As WNCW posts this segment of More to the Story, it want be long until the results are in for so many big political races across Western North Carolina. Smoky Mountain News Reporter Cory Vaillincourt recapped the races and how things were looking during this interview from Oct. 28, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host