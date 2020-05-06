More to the Story- Health and Education News About Buncombe County

Education and Health Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times - Brian Gordon made a return to 'More to the Story' to talk about his recent article on Mission Hospital's parent company HCA Healthcare. He also spoke about other stories involing Buncombe County's education leaders and their handling of on-going virtual school due to Covid-19. This included, will there be any type of ceremony for high school graduates? This conversation first aired on WNCW April 29, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of More To The Story- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host