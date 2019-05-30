More to the Story- Asheville: The Heat, City Employees Pay, etc.

Returning for this segment of 'More to the Story' was Asheville Citizen-Times Opinions Editor and Columnist, Casey Blake, who covered recent stories written by her colleagues at the paper. Discussion included should city workers in Asheville get an increase in pay to a brewery restoring an historic building to record temperatures. This interview first aired on May 22, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host