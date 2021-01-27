Growing Local: Cows in the Field, Cheese in the Cave

By WNCW Staff 1 minute ago

In 2017, Looking Glass Creamery took on a massive challenge—buying a dairy farm, learning how to care for the herd, and moving their cheesemaking operation to Columbus, NC. Hear how this family farm fared and what's next for the creamery.

Southern Songs & Stories: Dom Flemons - Finding New Ways Forward By Reviving Music's Past

By Jan 24, 2021
Photo: Daniel Coston

For those who adhere to the old adage that “If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room,” you would likely feel comfortable being in the company of Dom Flemons. Now living in Chicago, he has called many places home, from his native Arizona to North Carolina to Washington, D.C., and has covered even more musical territory, mastering the banjo, fife, guitar, harmonica, percussion, quills, and bones in many styles along the way.