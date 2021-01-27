Growing Local: Cows in the Field, Cheese in the Cave

Growing Local on WNCW: Cows in the Field, Cheese in the Cave (Originally aired Jan 25, 2021)
In 2017, Looking Glass Creamery took on a massive challenge—buying a dairy farm, learning how to care for the herd, and moving their cheesemaking operation to Columbus, NC. Hear how this family farm fared and what's next for the creamery.
