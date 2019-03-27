Friday Feature- Women Roofers: Still Helping the Needy and National Exposure

The non-profit Rutherford Housing Partnership's 'Women Roofers' have been around for a while now, putting new roofs on the homes of needy citizens in their local region. This unique group has received national exposure in the past, but after Mike Rowe showed up at one of their job locations, their name and mission really blew up. Rowe, known for such national cable programs like Dirty Jobs, filmed the ladies for his 'Returning The Favor' Facebook series. Nell Bovender with Rutherford Housing Partnership and the Women Roofers joined the Friday Feature to provide all the details and how Rowe surprised them with an amazing gift. Show originally aired March 15, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and NPR Morning Edition Regional Host