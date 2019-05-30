Friday Feature: The End The Violence Rally (March for Our Lives)

The group March For Our Lives, the University of North Carolina Charlotte chapter, is helping organize an event planned for Raleigh on June 15th called 'The End The Violence Rally.' This was sparked after two students were shot and killed by a gunman on the Charlotte campus in late April. Chaper Director- Cade Lee is interviewed and provides the groups start, history, and what's planned for the upcoming rally during this Friday Feature Interview. The original air date was May 24, 2019.

