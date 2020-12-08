Friday Feature: Christmas at the Historic Johnson Farm

Johnson Farm is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located in Henderson County. During this holiday season, the farm continues a tradition of providing Christmas Tours, which are operating safe and with social distancing through Dec. 22nd. On this Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Johnson Farm's Mandy Gibson provides all the details. The conversation first aired on 88.3 FM, Nov. 27, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of the Friday Feature - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host