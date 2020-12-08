Friday Feature: Christmas at the Historic Johnson Farm

By Paul Foster 36 minutes ago

Johnson Farm is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located in Henderson County.  During this holiday season, the farm continues a tradition of providing Christmas Tours, which are operating safe and with social distancing through Dec. 22nd.  On this Friday Feature Interview of the Week - Johnson Farm's Mandy Gibson provides all the details.  The conversation first aired on 88.3 FM, Nov. 27, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of the Friday Feature - Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

 

Tags: 
Friday Feature of the Week