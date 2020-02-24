Frank On Friday Podcast With Host Marshall Ballew - February 21, 2020

WNCW host Marshall Ballew first paid tribute to the musical genius of Frank Zappa on the airwaves back in December 1993 when the news of Zappa's death broke. The spotlight became a weekly feature and, after other hosts, most notably Dave Wall, carried the torch along the way, Marshall came back in 2016 to give us our weekly dose of Frank on Friday. In addition to airing the show every Friday night, we're now thrilled to make it available as a weekly podcast as well. Enjoy the music as Ballew continues to spotlight the master of the avant-garde by exploring the musical diversity of Frank Zappa.

Frank On Friday Podcast with Host Marshall Ballew