Dave Schools on Southern Songs and Stories

By 5 hours ago

Dave Schools talks with host Joe Kendrick from his home in California on September 25th, 2020 about his work on the Kenny Roby album The Reservoir and much more. Dave touches on the recent wildfires in his area, about the Civil War, and goes in depth on his work with Kenny Roby and how it felt to take on producing the record in the wake of the passing of original producer Neal Casal.

 This conversation will be part of the full podcast on Kenny Roby, with all episodes of the series available on all major platforms.

 Dave Schools' photos by Josh Timmerman https://widespreadpanic.com/galleries/ https://www.southernsongsandstories.com/

Tags: 
dave schools
Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
interview

