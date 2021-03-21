Crowd Around the Mic Volume 24 to retire after the Spring Fund Drive

The WNCW Spring Fund Drive is in full swing and your opportunity to get Crowd Around the Mic Volume 24 is nearing the end. This exclusive two-CD set is available for a pledge of $120. Click here to pledge now before it's too late!

Check out the music lineup on Crowd Around the Mic Vol. 24

Disc One

1. Durand Jones and The Indications: “Long Way Home” (4:16)

2. Che Apalache: “The Dreamer” (4:25)

3. Dori Freeman: “Walls Of Me And You” (3:07)

4. Aaron Burdett: “Rockefeller” (3:24)

5. Randall Bramblett Band: “Pot Hole On Main Street” (7:10)

6. Life Like Water: “How Long” (4:58)

7. Fruit Bats: “A Lingering Love” (3:53)

8. Ashley Heath: “How Long” (4:23)

9. Malcolm Holcombe: “Left Alone” (3:22)

10. Barefoot Movement: “Early In The Morning” (2:41)

11. Rahm Squad: “Earthquake” (3:22)

12. Free Planet Radio: “Dabayo” (4:13)

13. Samara Jade: “Winged Nut” (4:32)

14. Paul Thorn: “Give Them Roses” (3:24)

15. Mike Barnes & Friends: “Sco-Mule” (7:46)

Disc Two

1. Greg Brown: “Billy From The Hills” (3:52)

2. Alvin Youngblood Hart: “Big Mama’s Door” (4:30)

3. Firecracker Jazz Band: “Bad Deal” (3:09)

4. Ellis Paul: “Election Day” (2:06)

5. Front Country: “The Storms Are On The Ocean” (3:38)

6. Lula Wiles: “It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)” (3:43)

7. Michael Reno Harrell: “This Old Pilgrim” (3:54)

8. Krista Shows: “It Is Gone” (2:32)

9. Travers Brothership: “Tension Blues” (3:59)

10. David Childers & The Serpents: “Camp Latta Shuffle” (2:08)

11. The Dead South: “Spaghetti” (4:38)

12. Shay Martin Lovette: “Wherever You Roam” (2:57)

13. The Mastersons: “Eyes Open Wide” (3:47)

14. Tall Tall Trees: “Happy Birthday in Jail” (4:23)

15. Hot Club of Cowtown: “My Candy” (3:58)

16. Maya de Vitry and Anna Tivel: “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” (3:07)