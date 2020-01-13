Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup Includes TOOL | LIZZO | TAME IMPALA Plus More, June 11-14 in Manchester, TN

It's that time of the year to start thinking about your next trip to the The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee - home of Bonnaroo! This year they'll have some of the biggest names in the music biz performing including Tool, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Bassnectar, Flume, Oysterhead, Vampire Weekend, The 1975 and over 100 more like Billy Strings, Yola, Grace Potter, The Marcus King Band, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and Liz Cooper and The Stampede!

We'll be giving tickets away during our WNCW Spring Fundraiser 2020 - more on those dates later. In the meantime, you can go to bonnaroo.com and buy tickets to see all of these incredible musicians in one place - at THE FARM!