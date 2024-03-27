Derrick Phillips - "Vagabond Jack"

Derrick Phillips is a folksinger, songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Easley, SC. He has been written up as "One of the upcountry's most dynamic folksingers". He has appeared on NPR and ETV at various times, and his most recent CD release, Knife Winds of the City (a concept album about the pros and cons of being an independent performing musician) is getting excellent reviews.

Perhaps this narrative poem should be an anthem for all street buskers. “We could use a few more like Vagabond Jack”.

