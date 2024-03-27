© 2024 WNCW
Derrick Phillips - "Vagabond Jack"

By John Fowler
Published January 31, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST

Derrick Phillips is a folksinger, songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Easley, SC. He has been written up as "One of the upcountry's most dynamic folksingers". He has appeared on NPR and ETV at various times, and his most recent CD release, Knife Winds of the City (a concept album about the pros and cons of being an independent performing musician) is getting excellent reviews.

Perhaps this narrative poem should be an anthem for all street buskers. “We could use a few more like Vagabond Jack”.

John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
