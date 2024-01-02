© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WordStage

Cynthia Raxter – "The Sledding Story"

By John Fowler
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST
Cynthia Raxter
Cynthia Raxter

”My stories are true and promote good values -many about growing up on a farm in the NC Mountains with 5 sisters and one brother. I relive the stories as I tell them!”

Cynthia is a mountain girl originally from Western North Carolina. Many of her stories are about her childhood and family life from simpler times. These days she makes her home in Bynum, N.C. where she is the host/producer of the historic Bynum Front Porch Storytelling Series. Cynthia Raxter | Facebook

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
See stories by John Fowler