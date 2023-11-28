© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WordStage

Donna Marie Todd – "A Reason for Thanksgiving"

By John Fowler
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST

A native of West Virginia, Donna Marie Todd trained in classical vocal performance at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music with Metropolitan opera soprano Marilyn Cotlow and now writes and performs a unique combination of original stories woven with artful songs. She is a TEDx speaker, recording artist, singer, writer, teaching artist, and retreat leader. She is a multi-faceted artist who delivers perfectly crafted performances that combine her talents as a speaker, writer, storyteller, and singer. The combination of storytelling and singing has earned her the description of “The Singer of Stories.” Donna hosts a popular podcast, Big Girl Pants available for free wherever podcasts can be found. Her work is featured on Patreon. www.DonnaMarieTodd.com

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
See stories by John Fowler