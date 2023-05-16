© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Nancy Basket - "The Turtle and the Birds"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
244 Nancy Basket.jpg

Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, and moved to SC ten years later. She makes pine needle and kudzu baskets - large and miniature - lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth, and large 8′ sculptures depicting Cherokee stories. In 2005, she received the prestigious SC Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award. Her work has received raving national reviews. She is a popular feature at powwows and Earthskills events.

"The Turtle and the Birds" is a popular ancient tale from the indigenous people of the American Southwest.

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler