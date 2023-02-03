© 2023 WNCW
WordStage

Kyra Freeman - "The Microphone and the Evil Eye"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
Kyra Freeman

Kyra Freeman writes poems, tells stories, and dances in the kitchen in Morganton, North Carolina. A former school librarian turned massage therapist, she was raised in Vermont not too far from the Appalachians. She lives with her family and infamous pets and goes outside in the yard as much as possible. She is a member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle and the N.C. Storytelling Guild. A collection of her poetry and photographs entitled: Second Life: Poems of Re-emerging was released by Redhawk Publications in the summer of 2021.

KyraTales@gmail.com

