Donna Washington: "The People of Chelm"

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationships stories to spine tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters and other venues around the world including Canada , Peru , Argentina and Hong Kong . During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.

Chelm is a real place in the country of Poland, but in Jewish folklore it is an imaginary community of simple-minded people who believe they are wise. Tales of the wise men of Chelm have entertained Jewish folk for generations. Aired 1/8/23