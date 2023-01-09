© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Donna Washington: "The People of Chelm"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST
238 Donna Washington.jpg
Donna Washington

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationships stories to spine tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters and other venues around the world including Canada , Peru , Argentina and Hong Kong . During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.

Chelm is a real place in the country of Poland, but in Jewish folklore it is an imaginary community of simple-minded people who believe they are wise. Tales of the wise men of Chelm have entertained Jewish folk for generations. Aired 1/8/23

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler