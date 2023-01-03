Chuck Fink: "Hanukkah"

Chuck Fink hails from Cincinnati. After a successful career in sales and corporate training, Chuck, with his lovely, smart, wise and incredibly cool wife, retired to Asheville in 2008. Chuck retired from Fink, Inc. his training and development and consulting business after 30 years. Stories became the vehicle Chuck used to engage learners in his workshops. He dove into the art of personal storytelling as a semi-professional at age 62. He has appeared in numerous shows throughout the Asheville area and Jonesborough, TN, telling personal stories filled with angst, drama, and a healthy dose of humor. He teaches classes on creating and telling personal stories at an Asheville area learning-in-retirement center, OLLI UNC Asheville.

Aired 12-11