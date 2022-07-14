Judy Cook - "Daughters of the Revolution"

Judy grew up in a family that sang for fun. She continues to enjoy singing with friends and family, as well as professionally; always delighted to share the music she loves. She began actively touring in 1998 and is appreciated on both sides of the Atlantic for her singing and obvious love and understanding of the old songs – and some good new ones. Her first of nine CDs was released in 1998; the latest in 2018. Her first book was published by University of Wisconsin Press in 2013. www.judycook.net.

Aired 7/3

