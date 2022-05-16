Wayne Turner - The BB Hole

Harold Wayne Turner is from Pickens , S.C. As a child he spent much of his time as an apprentice in his father’s woodworking shop. His father, James “ Carolina ” Turner shared cotton mill tales and stories about the war. Wayne took the skills he learned from his father and became an accomplished luthier; a renowned instrument maker. He received the prestigious Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2010.

In the Carolina textile mills there are many stories of practical jokes pulled on unsuspecting co-workers and supervisors. In this story Mr. Young has the Clemson University faculty behooved as to how a loom shuttle went through a small hole without breaking the glass.

Aired on 5/8