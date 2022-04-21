Vixi Jil Glenn - The Story of Jack and the Train

Vixi Jil Glenn is a native to Western North Carolina with family ties to Scott Irish that settled the mountains in the late 1700’s. She has been collecting, writing and telling mountain folk and Celtic faerie tales for over 30 years. Vixi also enjoys sharing her own unique style of original rhyming tales. This narrative poem tells about Jack and his dog Flower, and the adventures they had playing hooky on a beautiful morning one fine spring day.



“That night as Jack lay remembering the day,

He decided it was quite perfect.

For the scolding he got, and the supper that was not,

Had certainly been very well worth it.”

Aired 4/10