Linda Goodman - Why Fire Trucks are Red

Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarnspinner. She began writing her own stories while she was in elementary school and continues to be a prolific writer to this day. In November 1988, while she was living in Enfield, Connecticut, she rediscovered the “oral tradition” while attending the first annual Tellabration! ™. She has been entertaining audiences of all ages throughout the country with her original stories, traditional tales, and monologues ever since. Aired 2/27