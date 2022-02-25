© 2022
WordStage

Linda Goodman - Why Fire Trucks are Red

Published February 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST
Linda Goodman, a Virginia Appalachian Mountain native of Melungeon descent, learned the art of storytelling from her father, a former coal miner who was himself a master yarnspinner. She began writing her own stories while she was in elementary school and continues to be a prolific writer to this day. In November 1988, while she was living in Enfield, Connecticut, she rediscovered the “oral tradition” while attending the first annual Tellabration! ™. She has been entertaining audiences of all ages throughout the country with her original stories, traditional tales, and monologues ever since. Aired 2/27

WordStage Story Telling
Johnny Thomas Fowler
