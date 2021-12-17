Donna Marie Todd - The Cookbook

A native of West Virginia , Donna Marie Todd trained in classical vocal performance at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music with Metropolitan opera soprano Marilyn Cotlow and now writes and performs a unique combination of original story woven with artful song. She is a TEDx speaker, recording artist, singer, writer, teaching artist and retreat leader. She is a multi-faceted artist who delivers perfectly-crafted performances that combine her talents as a speaker, writer, storyteller and singer. The combination of storytelling and singing has earned her the description of “The Singer of Stories.”

