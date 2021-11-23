© 2021
WordStage on WNCW: Lona Bartlett -- First Time Hunters

Published November 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST
Lona Bartlett is a professional storyteller, puppeteer and educator who has delighted audiences throughout the U.S. and internationally for over 30 years. Degrees in education and a small town upbringing in the Catskill Mountains provide inspiration for a long list of programs and presentations. No matter the genre, whether folktales, fairytales, puppets, or personal stories, Lona loves bringing excitement and insight to audiences at schools, libraries, conferences, festivals, corporate gatherings and special events. https://www.lonabartlett.com First Time Hunters is a true tale about not-so-experienced hunters and why all the children in Warnerville , NY first spelling word is “COW”.

Aired 11/21

