WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Donna Washington -- Two Monks Walk

Published October 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
Donna Washington

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has been performing for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationships stories to spine tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools & libraries theaters and other venues around the world including Canada , Peru , Argentina and Hong Kong . During the pandemic, she has presented over two hundred shows & workshops virtually online.

Two Monks Walk is a Zen tale that teaches to live in this moment and let go of the past.

Aired 10/3/21

