WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Harold Wayne Turner – Drive The Coon Dog

Published August 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT
231 Harold Wayne Henderson.jpg
Harold Wayne Turer

Harold Wayne Turner is from Pickens , S.C. As a child he spent much of his time as an apprentice in his father’s woodworking shop. His father, James “ Carolina ” Turner shared cotton mill tales and stories about the war. Wayne took the skills he learned from his father and became an accomplished luthier; a renowned instrument maker. He received the prestigious Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2010.

Drive the Coon Dog is one of his dad’s old time mill stories. It beckons to the day when a man was measured by the dog he owned.

Aired on 8-15-21

WordStage Podcast Wordstage story-telling
Johnny Thomas Fowler
