WordStage on WNCW: Chuck Fink - Russian Jews Move to Appalachian and The American South

Chuck Fink hails from Cincinnati. After a successful career in sales and corporate training, Chuck, with his lovely, smart, wise and incredibly cool wife retired to Asheville in 2008. Chuck retired from Fink, Inc. his training and development and consulting business after 30 years. ​​Stories became the vehicle Chuck used to engage learners in his workshops. He​ ​dove​ ​into​ ​the​ ​art​ ​of​ ​personal storytelling as a semi-professional​ ​at age 62.​ ​​ ​ He​ ​has​ ​appeared​ ​in numerous shows​ ​throughout​ ​the​ ​Asheville ​area and Jonesborough TN, telling personal stories filled with angst, drama and a healthy dose of humor.​ ​​ ​ Chuck teaches classes on creating and telling personal stories at an Asheville area learning in retirement center, OLLI UNC Asheville.

Russian Jews Move to Appalachia and the American South is a story about a family’s struggles and triumphs immigrating to America.

Aired 8/01/21

