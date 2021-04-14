© 2021
WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Pete Koschnick - The Fly and The Lion

Published April 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
Peter Koschnick.jpg
Peter Koschnick

Pete Koschnick’s hometown is Port Townsend, Washington. He studied theater at Oberlin College and The Evergreen State College. He is a puppeteer, theater teacher and storyteller. He makes his home in Asheville, N.C. "The Fly and the Lion" is an Aesop Fables that teaches bragging can get you in trouble.

