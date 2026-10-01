WNCW's Outdoor Report for September 30

WNCW's Outdoors Report for September 30

Jaclyn's guest this week is Simone Adams, founder and executive director of Color My Outdoors. The Outdoors Report's sponsor, Second Gear, named Color My Outdoors as their nonprofit partner of the month through October.

The comment period for the rescission of the Roadless Rule ends on October 6. MountainTrue has a guide for writing comments to submit to the Federal Register .

Trail Updates

The Pisgah Conservancy says work on the Upper Falls Connector Trail at Graveyard Fields is expected to wrap up in early October, with boardwalk construction underway. The conservancy is also seeking contractors for Hurricane Helene repairs along South Mills River Trail, including trail relocation and improvements needed before 3 destroyed suspension bridges can be replaced.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has transferred more than 5 acres along Micol Creek to the Town of Valdese. The property will expand public open space near Children's Park while securing a potential route for the developing Wilderness Gateway State Trail and a future connection between the Burke River Trail and downtown Valdese.

Reconstruction continues on the 18-mile section of the Virginia Creeper Trail between Damascus and the North Carolina state line. Two more permanent bridges have been set, bringing the number of completed bridges to 13. Crews have poured 47 of 56 bridge abutments and installed 70% of planned culverts. The entire 34-mile trail is scheduled to reopen March 31, 2027. Follow the latest updates at Creeper Trail Rebuild .

Wednesday, September 30

Fly-fishing Basics: Understanding and Selecting Fly-fishing Equipment is a virtual workshop from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 6–8:30 pm. Registration closes at 2 pm. The workshop will help beginners understand fly-fishing terminology, equipment and flies.

Leaf Peeping Guided Hike at Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough, 4–5 pm. The guided hike is free, open to all ages and does not require registration.

Rally for the Roadless Rule at A.K. Hinds University Center in Cullowhee with MountainTrue, starting at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, October 3

Mountain Monarch Festival at Gorges State Park, 10 am–4 pm. The free event includes children's activities and educational exhibits. More information is available from Friends of Gorges State Park .

Cat Gap–Long Branch–Cemetery Loop Hike in the Pisgah Ranger District with Carolina Mountain Club. The 8-mile hike celebrates a longtime club member. Carolina Mountain Club has another hike scheduled Saturday and two more Sunday.

Riverkeeper Beer Series — First Broad River Cleanup in Shelby with MountainTrue, starting at 10 am.

Woodland Ridge Trail Workday at Warriors' Path State Park, 9 am–1 pm. Volunteers will help dig and clear an extension of the hiking trail. Tools and training are provided.

Invasive Plant Removal Workday at Seven Islands State Birding Park, starting at 9 am. Volunteers will work with park staff to remove species including privet, honeysuckle, autumn olive and multiflora rose. Tools and gloves are available.

Sunday, October 4

Blue Lines Fishing Series — Roan Mountain with the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Participants will explore small tributaries of the Doe River in search of native brook trout and should be prepared to hike up to 2 miles. A Tennessee fishing license is required.

Rocky Fork State Park Cleanup , 2–4 pm. Volunteers will work along the road or Rocky Fork Trail to remove litter from the park's trails and creeks. All ages are welcome. The cleanup is held on the first Sunday of each month.

Tuesday, October 6

Leaf Detectives at Paris Mountain State Park, 9:30–11:30 am at Shelter 6. The program introduces young children to leaves and the trees they come from.

Wednesday, October 7