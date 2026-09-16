WNCW's Outdoors Report for September 16

This week, I have an excerpt from my conversation with Herb Klann. His book Ready, Set, Hunt: A Field Guide for the Beginning Hunter releases Sept. 29. We talk about hunters as conservationists. I revisit my interview with NC Wildlife biologist and statewide BearWise coordinator, Ashley Hobbs.

New River Conservancy and The Conservation Fund transferred the three-acre Deep Ford River Access Park property to Ashe County for a new public access point on the North Fork of the New River near Lansing. The county will own and maintain the site as a permanent public park, while the organizations continue working on its design and construction. The partners hope it will become the first in a series of canoe and kayak access points along the North Fork.

Friends of the Reedy River is transforming 83 acres along Greenville’s Reedy River into a native meadow. The $205,000 project will eventually include about 4,000 native plants, trees and shrubs to help stabilize the riverbank, filter runoff and provide wildlife habitat. Volunteers have already contributed more than900 hours. The Reedy River Meadow is expected to be completed in early 2028.

The N.C. Wildlife Federation has a full calendar of upcoming conservation and outdoor events, ranging from a BioBlitz in Montreat to native plantings in Boone.

Wednesday, September 16

Roadless Rule Film Screening and Q&A at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa with MountainTrue, 6:30 pm.

Information on the Roadless Rule Public Comment Template from MountainTrue.

Submit a comment at Federal Register .

Friday, September 18

Wild Mushroom Hike at Lake James State Park, 6 pm.

French Broad River Cleanup between Murray Branch and Paint Rock with MountainTrue, 10 am–2 pm. Previous whitewater paddling experience is required.

Saturday, September 19

Rainbow Falls Hike with Foothills Trail Conservancy, 8 am.

Fall River Sweep at locations along the Reedy River with Friends of the Reedy River, check-in starting at 8:30 am.

Women’s Trail Crew Workday with Friends of DuPont Forest, 8:45 am–1 pm.

Old Growth Trees Educational Walk on Coker Trail at Highlands Biological Station with the Hemlock Restoration Initiative, 10 am.

BioBlitz at Lake James State Park, 9 am–1 pm.

Community Cleanup at Seymour Community Park with Keep Sevier Beautiful and Live-It Ministries, 9 am–noon.

Mountain House Cleanup at the Mountain House with New River Conservancy, 10 am. Tools and equipment are provided.

Sarah Sweep and First Broad River Festival in Shelby with MountainTrue.Cleanup starts at 10 am and an after party at 5 pm.

Tuesday, September 22