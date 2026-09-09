WNCW's Outdoors Report for September 9

This week, I'vegot volunteer work on my mind. Well, volunteering is almost always on my mind. But with the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks coming up Friday, it feels especially meaningful. September 11 is recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, so this week's Outdoors Report is devoted to ways you can give back to the outdoor places and communities we share and have given so much to us. In this episode, I'll also introduce you to Rutherford Outdoor Coalition's Trail Tamers. I caught up with the volunteer crew while they were maintaining trails here on the campus of Isothermal. You'll hear about the work they do and how you can get involved.

Public Comment Opportunities

Blue Ridge Parkway Linville Falls Rebuild — The National Park Service is seeking input on plans to rebuild the Linville Falls area after Hurricane Helene damaged or destroyed the visitor center, trails, campground, picnic area, and park residences. Public meetings are September 9 in Morganton and September 10 in Spruce Pine, both from 5:30–7:30 pm, with virtual participation available. Comments are open through September 30.

N.C. Endangered, Threatened and Special-Concern Species Rule Changes — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is taking comments on 19 proposed changes to the state’sprotected-specieslists, including adding or removing species and changing protection status. A virtual public hearing is October 14. Comments are open through November 2.

MountainTrue Roadless Rule Information and Public Comment Guide, Roadless .org includes information about the proposed rescission, a searchable learning map of inventoried roadless areas, and tools for preparing a public comment.

Roadless.org Learning Map Lets you explore individual roadless areas and learn about wildlife, habitat, recreation, and other characteristics of those areas.

Thursday, September 10

Roadless Rule People's Public Hearing at Grace Church in the Mountains in Waynesville withMountainTrue, 6:30 pm.

Friday, September 11

Sensory Trail Weed Control at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest in Morganton with Foothills Conservancy, 9–11 am.

National Day of Service Cleanup at Karen Cragnolin Park in Asheville with RiverLink and Buncombe 250, 10 am–noon.

Saturday, September 12

Haywood Waterways Big Sweep at locations in Downtown Canton, Maggie Valley, Clyde, and the Allens Creek area with Haywood Waterways and community partners, start times from 9–11 am.

Little Tennessee River Cleanup along the Little Tennessee River in Franklin with Mainspring Conservation Trust, starting at 9 am.

Second Saturdays at Glendale Shoals at the Goodall Environmental Studies Center in Glendale with Spartanburg Area Conservancy and the Goodall Environmental Studies Center, 9–11 am.

Lake Cooley Sweep Clean-Up Day at Lake Cooley Park and Outdoor Education Center in Inman with Spartanburg County Parks Department, 8 am–noon.

Friends of DuPont Forest Trail Crew Workday at Corn Mill Shoals Access Area with Friends of DuPont Forest, starting at 8:45 am.

Rocky Broad River Cleanup on Main Street in Chimney Rock with MountainTrue, 10 am–1 pm.

Rally for the Roadless Rule at 185 King Street in Brevard withMountainTrueand the Brevard Sustainability Council, 4–6 pm.

Monday, September 14

Rally for the Roadless Rule at I.G. Greer Auditorium at Appalachian State University in Boone with MountainTrue and partner organizations, 6:30–8 pm.

Tuesday, September 15

Mini-Forest Preparation Day atAbershamPark in Davidson with Davidson Lands Conservancy, 4–6 pm.