WNCW's Outdoors Report for September 2

WNCW's Outdoors Report for Sept. 2

The U.S. Forest Service has formally proposed rescinding the 2001 Roadless Rule, which limits road construction and timber harvesting on millions of acres of national forest land. This week, MountainTrue Resilient Forests Organizer Donovan Green joins the Outdoors Report to talk about what could be at risk in our region, the public comment period ending September 21, and how people can get involved.

Public comments on the Roadless Rule are accepted at the Federal Register . MountainTrue Roadless Rule Information and Public Comment Guide

People's Public Hearing on the Roadless Rule in Waynesville, September 10, 6:30 pm.

Roadless. org includes information about the proposed rescission, a searchable learning map of inventoried roadless areas, and tools for preparing a public comment.

Roadless.org Learning Map lets you explore individual roadless areas and learn about wildlife, habitat, recreation, and other characteristics of those areas.

Scholarship Opportunity

Friends of Lake Keowee Society is accepting applications for its Jack Lewis Watershed Stewardship Scholarship Program. The program is open to high school and college students in Oconee and Pickens counties who demonstrate a strong interest in natural resource conservation and the environment. Learn more at Friends of Lake Keowee Society .

Get Out There!

Through Monday, September 7

7th Annual Broad River Fishing Tournament with MountainTrue, through September 7.

Wednesday, September 2

Tweetsie Trail Hike and Bike in Johnson City withMid-Appalachian Highlands Club on the Tweetsie Trail.

Thursday, September 3

Scavenger Hunt: Hike & Story Time at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest in Morganton with Foothills Conservancy,10 am.

Creek Detectives: Secrets of the Stream at Table Rock State Park, 9–10:30am.

Friday, September 4

Scavenger Hunt: Hike & Story Time at Oak Hill Community Park and Forest in Morgantonwith FoothillsConservancy ,11 am.

Learn to Fly-Fish- Equipment at Black Mountain Public Library with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 2–4 pm.

Throughout September

Grandfather Mountain Hawk Watch —throughout September at Linville Peak and Half Moon Overlook, weather permitting.

Get Involved!

Sunday, September 6

Rocky Fork State Park Cleanup , Flag Pond, TN,2–4 pm.

Monday, September 7

Kudzu Warriors with ConservingCarolina at Norman Wilder Forest, Saluda,8:30–10:30 am.

Tuesday, September 8

The Ecology of Exposure – Rock Outcrop Plant Communities in the North Carolina Mountains at Saluda Library, 2–3:30 pm.

The Awakening: Biodiversity and History of the Southern Blue Ridge Escarpment at Landrum Library, 6–7 pm.

Wednesday, September 9

RiverCane Care in the RAD with RiverLink, 10 am–noon. Volunteers will remove invasive species competing with a patch of native river cane growing alongside the French Broad River in Asheville's River Arts District.

Learn More About River Cane