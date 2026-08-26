WNCW's Outdoors Report for August 26

A bear made news this week after entering a home in Asheville in search of food, injuring the homeowner. This week, I'm airing a portion of my interview with NC Wildlife Biologist and statewide BearWise coordinator Ashley Hobbs. And to wrap up the series on Asheville Greenworks, we hear from their Watershed Outreach Coordinator, Micah Azalea Lynn, about two of their volunteer opportunities.

Wednesday, August 26

Nighttime Moth-gazing in Hayesville with Mainspring Conservation Trust, Jackrabbit Recreation Area, 8:30 pm.

Thursday, August 27

River Appreciation Day at the Appalachian Rivers Aquarium in Bryson City, 1–5 pm.

Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts Weekly Dinner and Paddle with Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club. Check the APE Facebook group for location.

Friday, August 28: Catfishing Basics at the Marion Wildlife Depot in Marion, 6–8 pm. Registration required.

Saturday, August 29

7th Annual Broad River Fishing Tournament with MountainTrue. Fish at your favorite spot on the Broad River and submit photos of your three largest fish.

Out in WNC: LGBTQIA+ Adventure Club – Waterfall Swimming Hole Hike in Glenville with Mainspring Conservation Trust.

West Fork Tuckasegee River Recreational Release below Lake Glenville, 10 am.

Saturday, August 29

Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup with Oskar Blues on on the French Broad River near Brevard with MountainTrue, 12:30–4:30 pm.

Get Involved!

Wednesday, September 2

Hoppy Water Wednesday with AshevilleGreenWorks, 5–7 pm.

Ongoing Opportunities

Palmetto Trail Passage Monitors — Palmetto Conservation is looking for volunteers to regularlymonitordesignated sections of the Palmetto Trail and report obstructions,overgrowthand erosion. Contact volunteer coordinator Chris Barry at cbarry@palmettoconservation.org .

BluewaysTN River Surveys — River users can provide input on access, conservation, and recreation to help shape future plans for Tennessee rivers.