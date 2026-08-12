WNCW's Outdoors Report for August 12

WNCW’s Outdoors Report for the Week of August 12

This week's guests include Liz Rasheed, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, to talk about recent changes to the Endangered Species Act . And Asheville Greenworks ' director of impact and engagement, Carrie Harmon, kicks off at least a two-part series on the organization. She talks about how the organization got started, the work they do, and she gets specific about their Hard-to-Recycle program.

Get Out There!

Thursday, August 13

Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association Weekly Ride at Brasstown, 6 pm.

Saturday, August 15

Astronomy Hike with Mainspring Conservation Trust. Event is full, but a waitlist is available.

Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association Weekly Ride , 9 am.

MountainTrue Snorkeling Event in Rosman, sessions at 10 am and noon.

Spivey Gap to Chestoa Hike, Johnson City, TN,8 am.

Sunday, August 16

Forest Bathing at Edward Baker Preserve, 9–11:30 am.

Shook Branch to Watauga Dam Hike, Elizabethton, TN, 1:15 pm.

Birders of the Tuckasegee Watershed , Judaculla Rock,6 pm.

Tuesday, August 18

Southern Appalachian Bicycle Association Weekly Ride meeting at Hayesville Square, 6 pm.

Greenville Roots & Routes: Black Hikers at Nalley Brown Nature Park in Easley, 6:15 – 8:15 pm.

Village Nature Series — Indigenous Stewardship: Weaving Together Culture, Climate, and Land at The Village Green in Cashiers, 5:30 pm.

Get Involved!

Thursday, August 13

Green Drinks: Mushrooms of the Forest — Ecology, Edibility, and Connections at The Local Table in Hendersonville, 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

A webinar on the Roadless Rule , 6:30-8 pm. Covering all aspects of the Roadless Rule, from its grassroots organizing to current status; what local conservation groups are doing to codify the rule; and what you can do to protect our public lands forever. Hosted byDalton George, Organizing Director for the Endangered Species Coalition and Mayor of Boone; Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of Trout Unlimited and original architect for the 2001 Roadless Rule; and supported byDani Purvis, Georgia Sierra Club Wildlands Chair; andDonovan Green, Resilient Forests Organizer for MountainTrue.

Saturday, August 15

Middle Black Dig Day, Pisgah Forest 8:30 am - 1 pm.

MountainTrue Riverkeeper Beer Series Cleanup with Appalachian Mountain Brewery nearBoone, 12:30 – 4:30 pm.

Tuesday, August 18

Pisgah Conservancy Volunteer Day on Big Creek Trail, 9 am – 3 pm. Stream crossing required; workday rated 6 out of 10 for difficulty.

Women in Trail Leadership Panel Discussion at REI in Biltmore Park, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. The free event includes a meet-and-greet and panel discussion with local women working in trail stewardship.

Stay Informed!

Hikers have a new trail to explore in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area. The new 1.4-mile Henry Trail climbs nearly 900feet through the Gap Creek tract in northern Greenville County. It'sthe first section of the future Gap Creek Passage of the Palmetto Trail, which will eventually connect trail systems at Jones Gap State Park.

Paddlers on the French Broad River in Asheville should prepare for construction near the Craven Street Bridge. NCDOT will begin building a temporary rock causeway in the river within the next month for the I-26 Connector project. River users should follow posted signs and designated travel lanes around the construction area.

