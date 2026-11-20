Still Waiting Part 4: Beyond The Wire

SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCW) - Getting a broadband line to a home in Western North Carolina is only part of the job, say the people working to close the gap. Residents also need devices, training, and networks that hold up in a storm.

MORE THAN A CONNECTION

Dave Kaiser, senior director of policy advocacy and innovation at the N.C. Rural Center, said broadband is only worth it if people can use it. Several organizations in the state refurbish and distribute devices and offer training, he said. "It's about being able to understand it and use it effectively as well. And there's a significant gap in that. That's the digital equity piece."

Sarah Thompson, vice president of economic opportunity and strategic initiatives at Dogwood Health Trust, said health care, education, employment and public benefits increasingly assume people are online. "When that assumption isn't true, people are cut off from these systems that support their family and their economic opportunity," she said.

Thompson described a program in Marion that serves Spanish-speaking residents. A young man named Marcos was offered a promotion but needed computer certifications he did not have, so he came to classes at a church. "A digital navigator was able to help him get a computer, figure out how to use it, take his certification, pass his certification, and then get his promotion," she said.

DIGITAL NAVIGATORS

Many of Dogwood's partners now use digital navigators, people trained to help others use the internet. In Brevard, a nonprofit called Through the Trees started during the pandemic and now runs a downtown storefront where people can buy refurbished equipment and get one-on-one help, Thompson said.

She said Dogwood's partners, led by the Land of Sky regional council, created a Western North Carolina Digital Navigator training, and all of the foundation's grantees this year will take it. "I've taken it. I recommend everyone take it," she said.

Kaiser said residents have told the Rural Center that the lack of broadband makes it harder to start businesses at home and to get telehealth, especially in rural areas where hospitals face financial pressure.

BROADBAND AND THE LOCAL ECONOMY

Brian Rathbone, a broadband consultant and former state broadband office staffer, said connectivity is economic development. "I make my money elsewhere and I spend it here," he said of remote workers. It can also bring young people home, he said, because "once they've gone off and had that gigabit internet at college, they don't want to come back where it's terrible."

LESSONS FROM HELENE

Hurricane Helene changed how the state thinks about resilience, said Angie Bailey, director of the Broadband Infrastructure Office at the N.C. Department of Information Technology. She said Helene recovery and resiliency are Gov. Josh Stein's top priority. The state has launched a satellite resiliency program that helps state agencies, local governments and nonprofits get satellite service for disasters, and it has received more than 300 applications, she said.

Rathbone said the state should pair broadband with other hardened infrastructure. "We need to take the resiliency hub, a microgrid, and pair it with the broadband, so that where we put the broadband there also has a generator," he said.

He said the work is far from finished. "The more we adopt technology, the more connectivity we need," Rathbone said. "I think we need more fiber to go deeper into our communities in order to solve this problem."

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Kaiser encouraged residents to get involved. Many rural communities have volunteer broadband groups that help track deployment, he said. "When you have voices at the table that can help relay information and priorities, it'll help increase coordination on every front."

Residents with questions about projects in their area can contact the state broadband office at broadband@nc.gov or 919-754-6733, Bailey said. More information is at ncbroadband.gov .

Thompson said anyone still waiting should ask around. "I guarantee that there's someone close to, if not in, their community providing those services," she said. Residents can also point neighbors to a library, community center, community college or church. "Don't be intimidated," she said. "And once you learn it, the world opens up."

ABOUT THIS SERIES

WNCW reached out to several of the major internet providers serving the region. Some responded, but none agreed to an interview or provided a statement for this series. The door remains open.

Previous installments:

Part 1: The Last Mile (aired Oct. 30)

Part 2: Maps and Money (aired Nov. 6)

Part 3: Fiber, Satellite, and The Copper Question

TAGS: Still Waiting, More to the Story, rural broadband, digital equity, digital navigators, Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina, N.C. Rural Center, Dogwood Health Trust, NCDIT Broadband Infrastructure Office, WNCW

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