Inside North Carolina's Jail Crisis Part 2

As county jails across North Carolina face growing pressure from overcrowding, aging infrastructure and increasingly complex inmate needs, many local governments are investing in modernization projects aimed at improving safety and efficiency.

While some counties are building entirely new detention centers, others are renovating existing facilities to address challenges that officials say older jails were never designed to handle.

In Cherokee County, Chief Deputy Joe Wood remembers working in the county's former jail, a facility built in 1922 that housed inmates until the current detention center opened in the mid-2000s.

The jail was designed to hold 43 inmates, but it frequently exceeded that capacity.

"It was well outdated," Wood said.

Wood said overcrowding became one of the facility's biggest challenges, with nearly 80 inmates sometimes housed in a building designed for nearly half that number.

The aging facility also created operational problems. Housing units were located on the second floor and accessible only by a metal stairway used by officers, medical personnel, and inmates alike.

"It looked like a third-world jail," Wood said. "It was a depressing place even for the officers to work."

County leaders eventually replaced the facility with a modern detention center designed around controlled inmate movement, improved visibility, and enhanced security features.

Wood said the newer design allows officers to move inmates through secured corridors and electronically controlled doors, reducing the need for direct physical interaction between staff and inmates.

"It's definitely been a godsend to us and a blessing to have a new facility," Wood said.

Experts say modern detention centers are increasingly being designed to address challenges that did not exist when many county jails were originally built.

James Markham, a professor at the UNC School of Government, said newer facilities often incorporate technology that improves access to medical and behavioral health care.

"Modern jails have communication equipment available in a safe way that can allow access to telehealth," Markham said.

Telehealth services can reduce transportation demands while providing inmates with access to medical professionals and behavioral health resources.

Markham said newer facilities also provide improved sight lines that allow detention officers to better monitor housing units and respond more quickly to potential problems.

In Cherokee County, Wood said the newer jail allowed the sheriff's office to create specialized housing areas, including a medical wing and spaces where counselors and therapists can work with inmates.

He said those improvements have helped staff better manage inmates dealing with addiction, mental health issues, and other medical concerns.

The changes have also improved working conditions for detention officers.

Wood said the Cherokee County Detention Center is currently fully staffed, a notable achievement at a time when many detention facilities continue to struggle with recruitment and retention.

Not every county is pursuing new construction.

In Rutherford County, officials recently approved a $10 million renovation project at the county detention center.

Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said the upgrades are intended to improve daily operations while county leaders continue evaluating long-term detention needs.

"We're putting a Band-Aid on a problem, but this Band-Aid is going to be beneficial to us," Ellenburg said.

The project includes expanded housing areas, redesigned intake space, and additional medical monitoring cells.

Across North Carolina, counties are taking different approaches to modernization.

Eddie Caldwell, executive vice president and general counsel for the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association, said counties that planned for future growth often find themselves in a stronger position when inmate populations increase.

In some cases, counties built more bed space than they immediately needed, allowing them to house inmates from neighboring jurisdictions until local demand caught up.

Caldwell said modernization efforts involve more than simply adding beds.

Older facilities often face maintenance issues involving locks, plumbing systems, and limited visibility that can affect both security and operations.

Newer detention centers, he said, are often designed with improved sight lines and security features that help staff manage facilities more safely.

Wood said Cherokee County's experience demonstrated the importance of planning for future growth rather than current needs alone.

"You need to plan for growth, not plan for today," he said.

Officials say modern detention centers cannot solve every challenge facing county jails. Mental health concerns, staffing shortages, and population growth continue to affect facilities across the state.

Still, many believe modernization projects can help counties improve safety, increase efficiency, and better prepare for future demands as detention centers take on an increasingly complex role in the criminal justice system.