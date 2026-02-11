© 2026 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Unaffiliated Voter Growth Leaves Other N.C. Party Registrations Behind

By Paul Foster
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:12 PM EST
Carolina Public Press Reporter Sarah Michels shared that new registered voter data for the state shows an increase in unaffiliated voters, keeping them in 1st place, which has moved the GOP to 2nd place. That means Democrats are now ranked 3rd. Sarah says that while this change might seem like a victory for conservatives, it still comes down to which candidate and party receives the most votes. This conversation aired in January 2026.
https://carolinapublicpress.org/57222/north-carolinas-unaffiliated-voter-population-is-growing-who-are-they-and-why-dont-they-align-with-a-party/

